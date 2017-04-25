YTL Power International Increases Sta...

YTL Power International Increases Stake In APCO to 45%

4 hrs ago Read more: Great Reporter

Attarat Power Company announced that it has earlier today reached financial close for the project to construct the first oil shale fired power station and open cast mine in Jordan. It will be located at the Attarat um Ghudran oil shale deposit approximately 100km south east of Amman.

Chicago, IL

