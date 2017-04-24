Young Syrian refugees don't want pity; respect their rights and empower them a " UNICEF Advocate

UNICEF Advocate Ishmael Beah with a displaced family at the Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan. Photo: Sebastian Rich/UNICEF 28 April 2017 – Concluding a visit to Syrian refugee camps in Jordan where he met with young people displaced from their homes, an advocate for the United Nations Children's Fund underlined the need to respect their rights and empower them so that they can grow to their full potential.

