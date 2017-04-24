Young Syrian refugees don't want pity...

Young Syrian refugees don't want pity; respect their rights and empower them a " UNICEF Advocate

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

UNICEF Advocate Ishmael Beah with a displaced family at the Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan. Photo: Sebastian Rich/UNICEF 28 April 2017 – Concluding a visit to Syrian refugee camps in Jordan where he met with young people displaced from their homes, an advocate for the United Nations Children's Fund underlined the need to respect their rights and empower them so that they can grow to their full potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,913 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC