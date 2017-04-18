Young Muslims in Jordan volunteer to protect Christians as they pray
Christian orthodox worshippers hold candles during the "Holy Fire" Easter celebration in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Saturday 15 April 2017. After the attacks on two churches in Egypt last week, Muslim Jordanian youth launched an initiative to protect churches all over the Kingdom on Easter Sunday, in an act of solidarity, they said.
