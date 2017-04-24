Video: Jordanian nursery director arr...

Video: Jordanian nursery director arrested for child abuse

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Al Bawaba

The director of a nursery in Jordan's capital Amman was detained pending investigation on Sunday after a video of child being abused went viral on social media, lawyer Mohammed Nazmi said. The video showed a toddler being locked outside the nursery all day for three consecutive days, as the director sought to punish the child for crying.

Chicago, IL

