UK military trainers will be sent to Jordan to help the nation's air force in the fight against Islamic State, Theresa May will announce during a visit to the Middle East. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/theresa-may-sets-out-military-link-to-help-jordan-tackle-islamic-state-35588030.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35588029.ece/31a0d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7a08b967-a71e-4fb6-8f05-38e1136b5be8_I1.jpg UK military trainers will be sent to Jordan to help the nation's air force in the fight against Islamic State, Theresa May will announce during a visit to the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.