The Latest: German foreign minister joins cheers for Macron

Monday Apr 24

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says it is important for France and for Europe that Emmanuel Macron win the French presidential runoff election. Speaking in Amman, Jordan, Gabriel said: "It's important for France because he has the courage and the strength to lead the country out of its lethargy."

Chicago, IL

