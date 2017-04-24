The Latest: German foreign minister joins cheers for Macron
Macron and far-right populist... German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says it is important for France and for Europe that Emmanuel Macron win the French presidential runoff election. Speaking in Amman, Jordan, Gabriel said: "It's important for France because he has the courage and the strength to lead the country out of its lethargy."
