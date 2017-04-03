The EU disagrees with the Trump admin...

The EU disagrees with the Trump administration over Assad's role in Syria

The EU has reasserted that Bashar al-Assad has no future in Syria, just days after the Trump administration said his departure was no longer a priority for settling the conflict . Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief, said after six and a half years of war it was completely unrealistic to believe that the future of Syria would be exactly the same as its past.

