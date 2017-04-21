The DR tours Jordan, Israel
Dr. Paul B. Weinstein of The University of Akron Wayne College led a tour of Jordan and Israel March 23-April 2. The group shared The Daily Record at the Mount of Beatitudes. The travelers also visited Amman and Petra, Jordan, and various sites in Israel around Galilee, along the coast, the desert and the Dead Sea, and the city of Jerusalem.
