The DR tours Jordan, Israel

The DR tours Jordan, Israel

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Dr. Paul B. Weinstein of The University of Akron Wayne College led a tour of Jordan and Israel March 23-April 2. The group shared The Daily Record at the Mount of Beatitudes. The travelers also visited Amman and Petra, Jordan, and various sites in Israel around Galilee, along the coast, the desert and the Dead Sea, and the city of Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC