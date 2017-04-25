Solar energy powers vegetable farms in the desert
With scorching summer temperatures and little rainfall, the barren scrublands around the port of Aqaba in Jordan, one of the world's most arid countries, might seem ill suited to cultivating cucumbers. Yet a Norwegian company is setting up a solar-powered, 20 hectare facility that promises to grow a variety of vegetables without wasting a drop of fresh water.
