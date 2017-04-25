PM to raise human rights issues in Sa...

PM to raise human rights issues in Saudi talks amid Yemen concerns

Theresa May has said she will raise the issue of humanitarian suffering in Yemen in talks with Saudi Arabia, which is engaged in long-running military action in the country. And the Prime Minister defended her dealings with the kingdom, insisting it is better to engage with countries over human rights issues than to "snipe from the sidelines".

