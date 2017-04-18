As of April 21, 2017, Royal Wings, a subsidiary of Royal Jordanian Airline - in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority - will start operating twice weekly scheduled flights between Aqaba and Cairo, on Fridays and Tuesdays. This new service between Aqaba and Cairo is part of Royal Wings' effort to strengthen Aqaba's position on the commercial and international tourism map.

