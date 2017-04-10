Mosul zoo's last two animals reach safer ground in Jordan
The last two surviving animals from Mosul's dilapidated zoo arrived this week at an animal shelter in Jordan, after months of malnutrition and a long journey out of Iraq that included being stuck at the border for 12 days. Simba the lion, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo along with Lola the bear, looks on a military helicopter flying over of the Mosul's zoo, Iraq, February 2, 2017.
