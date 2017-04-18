Military tanks and police on standby, as Christians celebrate Easter in Jordan
A Coptic church in Abdali is kept under watch as police and armed military vehicles surround the building. Jordan is home to some of the oldest Christian communities in the world, many of whom are adherents of the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Holy Land, founded during the lifetime of Jesus.
