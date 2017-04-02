May Visits Jordan and Saudi Arabia to Promote Trade and Security
May will travel to Amman on Monday, to discuss additional British support for the Royal Jordanian Air Force in its attacks on Islamic State forces, and then move on to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where her office said the focus would be on trade. The visits are the prime minister's first overseas trips since giving official notification last week that the U.K. will leave the European Union, casting doubt over Britain's future trading relations with its biggest market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
