Lookupfare Gets Ready - US Ban on Larger Electronic Devices in Flights
According to a recent update by the TSA, Passengers travelling on flights to and from 7 major Middle Eastern countries to the USA, are prohibited from carrying larger electronic devices in flight cabins. These rules have been brought in effect for flights plying on routes from 7 major Middle Eastern countries as US authorities have asked airlines to put up public notices on their websites informing passengers to adhere to this new requirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC