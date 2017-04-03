Jordan's King Abdullah in US for high...

Jordan's King Abdullah in US for high-level talks with Trump administration

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Al Bawaba

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson poses for a photo with Jordan's King Abdullah II ahead of a working lunch at the State Department in Washington, DC on April 4, 2017. Jordan's King Abdullah II has headed to the US in a high profile visit aimed at reinforcing ties with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

