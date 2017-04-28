Jordanians protest to support Palestinians in Israeli jails
A Jordanian man holds the picture of Marwan Barghouti, one of the Palestinian prisoners, during a protest in front of International Committee of the Red Cross in Amman, Jordan, on April 27, 2017. Jordanians protested here on Thursday to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails.
