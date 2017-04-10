Jordanian MP says women "ruined society" while debating violence against women
A Lower House MP was forced to apologise after claiming that women had "wrecked our society" , during one of two legislative sessions held on Tuesday, which saw lawmakers approve the civil aviation bill and discuss articles included in the domestic violence protection bill. During the first session, MPs discussed the civil aviation draft amendments made by the Public Services and Transportation Committee, before approving it with minor amendments.
