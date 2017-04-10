Jordanian MP says women "ruined socie...

Jordanian MP says women "ruined society" while debating violence against women

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Al Bawaba

A Lower House MP was forced to apologise after claiming that women had "wrecked our society" , during one of two legislative sessions held on Tuesday, which saw lawmakers approve the civil aviation bill and discuss articles included in the domestic violence protection bill. During the first session, MPs discussed the civil aviation draft amendments made by the Public Services and Transportation Committee, before approving it with minor amendments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC