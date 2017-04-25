Jordan says Israel's new settlement undermines peace
Jordan on Saturday condemned Israel's announcement that it would build the first officially sanctioned new settlement in the West Bank in more than 20 years, with Amman saying the plan would undermine efforts to achieve peace. Jordanian government spokesman Mohammed Momani said the establishment of a new West Bank settlement would hurt the peace process and "constitutes a clear violation of the rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders," according to the Ynet news site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC