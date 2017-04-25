Jordan says Israel's new settlement undermines peace

Jordan on Saturday condemned Israel's announcement that it would build the first officially sanctioned new settlement in the West Bank in more than 20 years, with Amman saying the plan would undermine efforts to achieve peace. Jordanian government spokesman Mohammed Momani said the establishment of a new West Bank settlement would hurt the peace process and "constitutes a clear violation of the rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders," according to the Ynet news site.

