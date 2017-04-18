Jordan in contact with Israel to incr...

Jordan in contact with Israel to increase exports to Palestinian areas

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Jordan wants to increase its exports to the Palestinians market, Jordanian Trade and Industry Minister Yaroub Qudah said on Wednesday. Speaking to a group of business people in Amman, Qudah said his ministry has been in contact with Israel to increase the portion of Jordanian goods in the Palestinian market.

