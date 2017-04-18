Jordan in contact with Israel to increase exports to Palestinian areas
Jordan wants to increase its exports to the Palestinians market, Jordanian Trade and Industry Minister Yaroub Qudah said on Wednesday. Speaking to a group of business people in Amman, Qudah said his ministry has been in contact with Israel to increase the portion of Jordanian goods in the Palestinian market.
