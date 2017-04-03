Jordan, Egypt sign gas supply deals

Tuesday Apr 4

The deals between the two countries, four in total, include a memo to import and export natural and liquefied gas. Egypt's Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla has signed four gas deals with Jordanian officials on the sidelines of the third Jordan International Energy Summit held on Monday in Amman.

