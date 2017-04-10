Islamic State launches two suicide at...

Islamic State launches two suicide attacks on US-backed Syrian rebels

AMMAN: Islamic State militants launched two suicide attacks on U.S.-backed Syrian rebels near the border with Iraq, leaving at least 12 dead in the fighting and many wounded, rebel sources said on Sunday . An attack at midnight on a heavily defended base near the al Tanf border crossing involved at least one explosive-laden vehicle that rammed an entrance to the base.

Chicago, IL

