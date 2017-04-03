In Brexit talks, don't bargain over security
A handout photo made available by the Jordanian Royal Palace shows King Abdullah II of Jordan talking to British Prime Minster Theresa May during their visit at a military base, near Amman, Jordan, 03 April 2017. May is in Jordan as part of her Middle East trip to boost diplomatic ties in the region following Brexit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC