How long can Jordan keep walking the Middle East tightrope?

President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan shake hands while participating in a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, on April 5. President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan shake hands while participating in a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, on April 5. For six tumultuous years, Jordan has weathered the war in neighboring Syria by walking a fine line: supporting the U.S.-supported rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar Assad , but also cooperating with Assad's closest ally, Russia.

