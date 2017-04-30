How long can Jordan keep walking the ...

How long can Jordan keep walking the Middle East tightrope?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan shake hands while participating in a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, on April 5. President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan shake hands while participating in a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, on April 5. For six tumultuous years, Jordan has weathered the war in neighboring Syria by walking a fine line: supporting the U.S.-supported rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar Assad , but also cooperating with Assad's closest ally, Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,670,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC