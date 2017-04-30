How long can Jordan keep walking the Middle East tightrope?
President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan shake hands while participating in a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, on April 5. President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan shake hands while participating in a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, on April 5. For six tumultuous years, Jordan has weathered the war in neighboring Syria by walking a fine line: supporting the U.S.-supported rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar Assad , but also cooperating with Assad's closest ally, Russia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
