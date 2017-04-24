Germany calls on Russia to seek polit...

Germany calls on Russia to seek political solution for Syria

Efe news reported

Amman, April 25 - The German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urged Russia to seek a political solution to the Syrian conflict, media reports said. In a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Gabriel stressed that Russia must work out a political solution for Syria, Efe news reported.

