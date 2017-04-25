Egypt's Sissi to present Trump with Mideast peace plan - Report

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman on March 28, 2017. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan's King Abdullah II will reportedly present US President Donald Trump with a framework to an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal during their upcoming visits to the White House this week, reports said Monday.

