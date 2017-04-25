Egypt court voids block on islands transfer to Saudis

An Egyptian court ruled on Sunday that a controversial deal to hand over two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia can go forward, voiding an earlier ruling that blocked the transfer. The Court of Urgent Matters ruled against a verdict of the High Administrative Court in January that halted the handover of the uninhabited islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Riyadh, Egyptian state television reported on its website.

