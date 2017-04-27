Cyclists ride 'for peace' on Middle East tour

A cyclist rides past a group of traditional dancers at the ancient Roman theatre in the centre of Amman during a welcome ceremony for members of the Middle East Peace Tour pre-Event on April 24, 2017. AFP / Menahem Kahana Eilat, Israel: A group of cyclists have embarked on a multi-day tour in Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories as part of an effort to promote peace in the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.