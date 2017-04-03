Canadian aid agencies prepare for influx of Syrian refugees after U.S. airstrikes
Canadian aid workers in the Middle East are preparing for an influx of asylum-seekers into already crowded camps, fearing U.S. military action in Syria could drive more people out of the wartorn country. The policy director at World Vision Canada said Saturday that his agency is planning for "a new wave" of people fleeing Syria, out of concern that Thursday's American military intervention could escalate.
