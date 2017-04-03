Cadbury Dropped 'Easter' From Its Egg...

Cadbury Dropped 'Easter' From Its Egg Hunt and Prime Minister Theresa May Is Furious

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Time

Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at the Department for International Development's office at Abercrombie House on March 27, 2017 in East Kilbride, Scotland. " from an annual egg hunt organized by chocolate maker Cadbury and charity the National Trust, condemning it as "absolutely ridiculous."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC