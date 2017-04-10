Azerbaijan, Jordan enjoy excellent bilateral relations
"Azerbaijan and Jordan enjoy excellent friendly and brotherly relations," said president of the Greater Amman Municipality GAM committee Yousef Shawarbeh as he met with Azerbaijani ambassador to Jordan Sabir Aghabayov. Shawarbeh said he heard a lot about Azerbaijan and its Baku.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC