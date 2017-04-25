At White House, Jordan king to presen...

At White House, Jordan king to present Arabs' view on peace

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Monday, March 27, 2017 file photo, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, rides in a vintage Mercedes with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman Jordan. Jordan's King Abdullah II will be able to deliver an Arab consensus on Mideast peace when he meets President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a week after a Jordan-hosted summit renewed an Arab offer of recognition of Israel for Palestinian statehood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC