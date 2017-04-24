Arrest of man responsible for anti-Shia extremism in Mafraq met with controversy

Ahmad Oqailan Almoush is one of two men responsible for the burning posters of Shia clerics and encouraging people to 'step on them, they're Shi'ites, God curse them'. Since Albawaba's coverage yesterday of anti-Shia demonstrations outside Al Mafraq Grand Mosque in Jordan , new information has emerged that one of the organisers of the incident has been arrested.

