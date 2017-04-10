Aqaba Boat Harbour

The main boat harbour full of expensive yachts, is surrounded by a barbed wire fence and armed security guards, but this small fishing boat harbour allowed public access and is in some ways more photogenic. Aqaba is at the top of the Red Sea in the extreme south of Jordan.

Chicago, IL

