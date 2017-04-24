'Apartheid' furor comes amid 50 years of Israeli occupation

In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017 photo, former veteran U.N. official Rima Khalaf speaks in Amman, Jordan about her decision to resign as head of a U.N. regional agency, ESCWA, after refusing to withdraw an agency report that labeled Israel an apartheid state. Khalaf says the issue deserves serious study, while official Israel and its supporters label the apartheid charge as anti-Semitism and an attempt to single out Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.