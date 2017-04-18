Amec Foster Wheeler wins contract wit...

Amec Foster Wheeler wins contract with Chinaa s GPEC for oil shale fired CFB boilers in Jordan

14 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Located in Attarat Um Ghudran, approximately 100km southeast of Amman, the two 235 MWe CFB boilers are designed to burn 100% of Jordanian oil shale. This is a significant project for Amec Foster Wheeler with GPEC, which was selected in 2014 to perform the EPC of the $2.1 billion 554-megawatt oil shale fired power plant, Jordan's first.

Chicago, IL

