Abbas, Jordanian king coordinate stance ahead of Trump meeting
Jordan's King Abdullah meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the Royal Palace in Amman November 12. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah on Sunday reaffirmed their support for a renewal of "serious" and "effective" negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, three days before the Palestinian leader is slated to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Abbas is on a regional tour ahead of his trip to the American Capitol, which will be his first since Trump assumed office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC