Abbas, Jordanian king coordinate stance ahead of Trump meeting

Jordan's King Abdullah meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the Royal Palace in Amman November 12. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah on Sunday reaffirmed their support for a renewal of "serious" and "effective" negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, three days before the Palestinian leader is slated to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Abbas is on a regional tour ahead of his trip to the American Capitol, which will be his first since Trump assumed office.

