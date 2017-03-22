Zayn Malik Reveals New Collaboration ...

Zayn Malik Reveals New Collaboration With PartyNextDoor

The former One Direction band member and breakout solo star has revealed the title and artwork for his new single Still Got Time , a collaboration with Canadian rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR. " Soon , and I mean it", he responded - along with the stuck-out tongue emoji - to a fan who inquired about the song's release.

