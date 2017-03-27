'Working through architecture and its refusal': an interview with...

"We're interested in bodies and their implications in space, their political positions in space, and how materially and technologically they are constituted," states the Feminist Architecture Collaborative, otherwise known as f-architecture , during an interview conducted as part of Archinect's Next Up: Floating Worlds . Based out of the GSAPP Incubator in Manhattan, f-architecture is a three-woman architecture collaborative "working through architecture and its refusal."

