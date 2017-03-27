'Working through architecture and its...

'Working through architecture and its refusal': an interview with...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Archinect School Blog

"We're interested in bodies and their implications in space, their political positions in space, and how materially and technologically they are constituted," states the Feminist Architecture Collaborative, otherwise known as f-architecture , during an interview conducted as part of Archinect's Next Up: Floating Worlds . Based out of the GSAPP Incubator in Manhattan, f-architecture is a three-woman architecture collaborative "working through architecture and its refusal."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,290 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC