Why Fake News Spreads: A Neurological Explanation
How does an adversarial government go about persuading an entire population that something is true, or that one truth is more important or relevant than another? Recent research into the roots of persuasion in the brain yields some important clues about how people are convinced to propagate news that is not true or poorly sourced. Bottom line: fake news appeals directly to the portions of the brain associated with social acceptance.
