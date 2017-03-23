Washington Post Lets Claim That Israe...

Washington Post Lets Claim That Israelis Kill 'Hundreds' of Palestinians Monthly Stand

In their March 12 coverage of the release from prison of a Jordanian man who killed seven Israeli schoolgirls 20 years ago, Washington Post reporters Ruth Eglash and Taylor Luck quoted one of the many Jordanians who consider a hero as claiming that "Israelis kill Palestinians by the hundreds every month, and no one is brought to justice." The pair allowed that claim to go unchallenged, leaving one to wonder where this "great journalism" the paper promotes in its subscription solicitations is hiding.

