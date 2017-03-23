US command: Mosul airstrikes were at ...

US command: Mosul airstrikes were at the request of Iraq

An initial review of airstrikes over the past days indicates that the U.S.-led coalition has struck fighters and equipment of the Islamic State group west of the northern city of Mosul at the request of Iraqi security forces, where there were allegations of civilian casualties, the Pentagon said Saturday. The coalition said in a statement that the airstrike was conducted on March 17. Reports have indicated that the airstrikes have allegedly killed more than 100 civilians in western Mosul where U.S.-backed government troops are fighting IS.

