US Bans Laptops and Other Devices on ...

US Bans Laptops and Other Devices on Flights From Middle East

Yesterday Read more: NewsBlaze

To boost aviation security against terrorist attacks, the Trump administration imposed an indefinite ban of electronic devices on all airlines flying directly from eight countries in the Middle East and Africa to the United States. The ban entails a total ban of electronic devices in the cabin.

Chicago, IL

