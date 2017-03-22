UN chief to visit Jordan after row ov...

UN chief to visit Jordan after row over 'apartheid' report

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Jordan next week to attend an Arab summit following a row over the release of a UN report accusing Israel of "apartheid", AFP reported Wednesday. Guterres will arrive in Amman on Monday for talks with King Abdullah II and to visit a refugee camp ahead of the Arab League's annual summit near the Dead Sea on Wednesday, said a UN spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC