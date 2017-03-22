UN chief to visit Jordan after row over 'apartheid' report

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Jordan next week to attend an Arab summit following a row over the release of a UN report accusing Israel of "apartheid", AFP reported Wednesday. Guterres will arrive in Amman on Monday for talks with King Abdullah II and to visit a refugee camp ahead of the Arab League's annual summit near the Dead Sea on Wednesday, said a UN spokesman.

