UN chief calls for continued support ...

UN chief calls for continued support to Jordan to aid Syrian refugees

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for continued support to Jordan to help provide aid and service to Syrian refugees, the state-run Petra news agency reported. During a visit to the Zatari camp, the UN chief voiced appreciation for Jordan's continued support to Syrian refugees, stressing the need that international organizations extend all support to reduce the pressure of Jordan, which hosts some 1.2 million Syrian refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC