UN chief calls for continued support to Jordan to aid Syrian refugees

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for continued support to Jordan to help provide aid and service to Syrian refugees, the state-run Petra news agency reported. During a visit to the Zatari camp, the UN chief voiced appreciation for Jordan's continued support to Syrian refugees, stressing the need that international organizations extend all support to reduce the pressure of Jordan, which hosts some 1.2 million Syrian refugees.

