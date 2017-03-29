UN chief calls for continued support to Jordan to aid Syrian refugees
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for continued support to Jordan to help provide aid and service to Syrian refugees, the state-run Petra news agency reported. During a visit to the Zatari camp, the UN chief voiced appreciation for Jordan's continued support to Syrian refugees, stressing the need that international organizations extend all support to reduce the pressure of Jordan, which hosts some 1.2 million Syrian refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC