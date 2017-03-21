U.S. unveils new restrictions on trav...

U.S. unveils new restrictions on travelers from eight Muslim-majority countries

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Royal Jordanian Airlines is advising passengers that laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics won't be allowed in carry-on luggage for U.S.-bound flights starting March 21, 2017. Royal Jordanian Airlines is advising passengers that laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics won't be allowed in carry-on luggage for U.S.-bound flights starting March 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC