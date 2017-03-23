U...O OaO O O Uoeusu O O Uoeo O O U U Uoe U...U OaU U
Think big, start small and movefast: A road map for the transformation of medical laboratory chains, this was the topic presented by Biolab's CEO and founder, Dr. Amid Abdelnour, who has participated as a keynote speaker on March 12th as part of the Laboratory Management session and a moderator in a panel discussion about personalized laboratory automation. "With automation, a remarkable increase in patient safety as well as productivity and capacity are being observed upon implementation in laboratories,"said Biolab's CEO and founder, Dr. Amid Abdelnour during his speech.
