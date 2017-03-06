U...O OaO O O Uoeusu O O O U O O Uoe ...

U...O OaO O O Uoeusu O O O U O O Uoe Uoeu OaOaO O O Uso O U O O1U ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Al Bawaba

Biolab's CEO and founder, Dr. Amid Abdelnour, explained that this step endeavors to deliver Biolab's acclaimed high-standard services to a larger demographic, offering customers a wide assortment of quality medical services priced in accordance with the rates established by the Ministry of Health. He further noted that this launch falls in line with Biolab's far-reaching health reform strategy, through which it hopes to act as a key contributor to elevating the standards of sustainable healthcare in the Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC