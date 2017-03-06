U...O OaO O O Uoeusu O O O U O O Uoe Uoeu OaOaO O O Uso O U O O1U ...
Biolab's CEO and founder, Dr. Amid Abdelnour, explained that this step endeavors to deliver Biolab's acclaimed high-standard services to a larger demographic, offering customers a wide assortment of quality medical services priced in accordance with the rates established by the Ministry of Health. He further noted that this launch falls in line with Biolab's far-reaching health reform strategy, through which it hopes to act as a key contributor to elevating the standards of sustainable healthcare in the Kingdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re...
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC