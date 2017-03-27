The Latest: Arab ministers adopt reso...

The Latest: Arab ministers adopt resolution on Jerusalem

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Jordan's foreign minister says Arab foreign ministers unanimously endorsed more than a dozen policy resolutions, including one rejecting unilateral steps that "jeopardize the historic and legal status" of Jerusalem. This was an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's previously stated intentions to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the city at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

