The Arab Summit may bury hatchet with Assad

Secret contacts currently underway ahead of the Arab League summit later this month may bring about a sea change in the Arab world's relationship with Syrian President Bashar Assad, On Saturday, Feb. 25, Egypt's parliamentary committee for Arab affairs called for the return of Syria to the Arab League. This step symbolized an initiative launched by a number of leaders to invite Syrian President Bashar Assad to the March 29 Arab Summit in Amman - five years after Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League over the savage civil war then at its height.

